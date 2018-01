Jan 17 (Reuters) - KINGDOM HOLDING CO:

* SIGNS 620 MILLION RIYALS INFRASTRUCTURE NETWORKS CONTRACT FOR JEDDAH TOWER & JEDDAH ECONOMIC CITY PROJECT

* SAYS WORK IS TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 MONTHS BY AL-FOUZAN TRADING & GENERAL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY Source: (bit.ly/2mNLFZJ) Further company coverage: )