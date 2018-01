Jan 4 (Reuters) - Kingnet Network Co Ltd

* Says Shanghai-based IT firm (plaintiff) has filed a lawsuit against Wemade Entertainment Co.,Ltd. and Zhejiang-based network tech unit(defendants), for copyright disputes

* Says plaintiff requested Wemade Entertainment to stop sale the copyright of online game to the unit and claimed compensation of totalling 179 million yuan and related fees

