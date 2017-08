Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc

* Kingold Jewelry reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 sales rose 22 percent to $475.9 million

* Kingold Jewelry Inc - Company reiterates guidance of between 70 metric tons and 80 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: