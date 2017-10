July 26(Reuters) - Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 50 million yuan to set up Ganzhou-based industry investment fund with partners

* Fund’s scale is 500 million yuan and will be engaged in Kingsignal Technology’s main business related business, such as communication device, electronics technology and new energy

