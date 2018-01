BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp ‍Expects Consol Net Profits To Significantly Increase For FY ​

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kingsoft Corp Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED THAT CONSOLIDATED NET PROFITS OF GROUP WOULD SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE FOR FY ​

* ‍UNAUDITED DEEMED DISPOSAL GAIN AS A RESULT OF DELEGATION RMB2 BILLION​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍DELEGATION OF VOTING RIGHTS ATTACHED TO CERTAIN ORDINARY SHARES OF CHEETAH MOBILE INC TO SHENG FU

* UPDATES ON DEAL TO‍ DELEGATE VOTING RIGHTS OF CERTAIN SHARES OF CHEETAH MOBILE INC TO CEO OF OF CHEETAH ​