Jan 29 (Reuters) - Kingsoft Corp Ltd:

* KINGSOFT CLOUD TO ISSUE TOTAL 229.9 MILLION SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES

* DEAL FOR ‍AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF US$200 MILLION​

* EACH OF CO AND FUTUREX CAPITAL TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 115 MILLION SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES​ ISSUED BY ‍KINGSOFT CLOUD