BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp & unit, Minsheng Investor and parties enter into share purchase agreement​
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 11, 2017 / 9:52 AM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp & unit, Minsheng Investor and parties enter into share purchase agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kingsoft Corp Ltd

* Co, Minsheng Investor, Kingsoft Cloud Group, certain KSC shareholder and officer entered into share purchase agreement​

* Deal for consideration of US$100 million​

* Under agreement, ‍Kingsoft Cloud issued of 235.7 million series D preferred shares and Minsheng Investor subscribed 117.8 million shares ​

* ‍Proceeds from issue of series D preferred shares under share purchase agreement II, will be an aggregate of US$200 million​

* ‍Issue of series D preferred shares under agreement will have not give rise to a gain or loss on issuance date​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

