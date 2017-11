Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kingston Financial Group Ltd

* Turnover for the six months ended 30 september 2017 increased by about 17% to HK$1.62 billion

* HY net profit HK$‍908.9 million versus HK$744.4 million a year ago

* ‍Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for six months ended 30 September 2017​

* Hotel and gaming business' performance is expected to stabilize in the coming year‍​