Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kingstone Companies Inc

* Kingstone announces 2017 second quarter financial results and discusses impact of upgraded A.M. Best rating

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Kingstone Companies Inc qtrly book value per share increased to $8.50, up 25.0% over Q2 2016

* Kingstone Companies Inc qtrly net premiums earned increased 12.9% to $17.0 million