Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc

* Kingsway announces third quarter 2017 results

* Kingsway Financial Services Inc - qtrly loss per share ‍$0.07​

* Kingsway Financial Services Inc - qtrly total revenues $52 million versus $45.825 million

* Kingsway Financial Services - ‍estimated $1.6 million of gross losses during Q3 because of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, among others​