Nov 28 (Reuters) - HMT Xiamen New Technical Materials Co Ltd :

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER KINGSWAY INTERNATIONAL IN DEAL TO SELL A COMBINED 10.7 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO TWO BUYERS

* SAYS KINGSWAY INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SELL AT 27.8 YUAN PER SHARE FOR A COMBINED 702.5 MILLION YUAN ($106.48 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ad6dCR Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)