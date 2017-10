Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc

* Kingsway announces second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net loss attributable to common shareholders of $7.9 million or $0.37 per diluted share

* Results this quarter were negatively affected by several non-cash items

* Book value decreased to $2.17 per share at June 30, 2017 from $2.65 per share at December 31, 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $44.9 million versus $41.1 million