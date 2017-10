Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kinnevik AB

* Kinnevik says Q3 net asset value of 85.7 billion Swedish crowns ($10.45 billion) (311 SEK per share)

* NAV increased by 5 percent

* Says increase driven mainly by value increases in Zalando and Millicom

* On 25 October, Kinnevik’s NAV had increased by SEK 1.3bn to SEK 87.0bn, or SEK 316 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1982 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)