Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kinnevik:

* REG-VERDERE GRANTS CALL OPTIONS TO KINNEVIK‘S CEO

* SAYS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER VERDERE S.À R.L. HAS AGREED TO GRANT 200,000 CALL OPTIONS THAT ENTITLES TO PURCHASE 200,000 KINNEVIK CLASS B SHARES TO KINNEVIK‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER GEORGI GANEV IN ORDER TO FURTHER ALIGN HIS INTEREST WITH KINNEVIK‘S SHAREHOLDERS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)