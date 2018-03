March 7 (Reuters) - Kino Polska TV SA:

* SIGNS WITH AGORA S.A. LOI TO ACQUIRE ITS SHARES IN STOPKLATKA S.A.

* KINO POLSKA HOLDS AROUND 41.50% STAKE OF STOPKLATKA SA AND AGORA HOLDS AROUND 41.14% OF STOPKLATKA SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)