BRIEF-Kinross Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp

* Kinross reports 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $868.6 million versus $876.4 million

* Kinross Gold Corp- ‍company expects to meet its 2017 capital expenditures forecast of approximately $900 million​

* Kinross Gold Corp- ‍company expects to be within its 2017 production guidance range of about 2.5 - 2.7 million Au eq. oz.​

* Kinross Gold Corp- ‍company expects to be within its 2017 all-in sustaining cost guidance range of $925 - $1,025 per Au eq. oz. sold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: