14 days ago
BRIEF-Kirby Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.48
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 26, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Kirby Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.48

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp:

* Kirby Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $473.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $481.7 million

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirby Corp - marine transportation revenues for 2017 q2 were $331.3 million compared with $378.3 million for 2016 q2

* Kirby Corp - diesel engine services revenues for 2017 q2 were $142.1 million, compared with 2016 q2 revenues of $63.3 million

* Kirby corp - earnings guidance for 2017 q3 is $0.40 to $0.55 per share

* Kirby corp - full year earnings guidance is narrowed to $1.80 to $2.10 per share

* Kirby corp - expects 2017 capital spending to be in $165 to $185 million range, unchanged from previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

