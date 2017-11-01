FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirby Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 9:59 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Kirby Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp

* Kirby Corp announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $541.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $509.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.90 to $2.05

* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirby Corp - ‍inland utilization went up after Hurricane Harvey as pent-up demand,stronger pricing environment for customers’ products led to more liquid barge moves​

* Kirby Corp - ‍expect utilization in low 60% to mid-60% range for q4​

* Kirby Corp - sees 2017 capital spending to be in $175 million to $185 million range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

