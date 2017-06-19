FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Kirby Corp signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kirby Corp signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp-

* Kirby Corporation signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats

* Kirby Corp - deal for $68 million.

* Kirby - asset purchase will consist of nine specialty pressure tank barges, four 30,000 barrel tank barges, and three 1320 horsepower inland towboats

* Kirby Corp - signing of an agreement to purchase certain inland marine assets from an undisclosed competitor for $68 million

* Acquisition is expected to be paid for using funds available under Kirby's revolving credit facility

* Kirby Corp- expect transaction to be $0.01 - $0.02 per share accretive to 2017 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

