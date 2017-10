Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Kirin Holdings says it now seeks to push debt reduction to 220 billion yen by this December - Nikkei

* By the end of this year, Kirin Holdings aims to shrink its net interest-bearing debt to 370 billion yen, a cut of 40% from a year earlier - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2h2iDWa) Further company coverage: