8 days ago
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q2 revenue $189.9 million
August 2, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q2 revenue $189.9 million

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd -

* Qtrly revenue $189.9 million versus $91.7 million (adds currency symbol)

* Kirkland Lake Gold reports strong financial results in second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings $0.17 per basic share

* Full-Year production guidance increased to 570,000 - 590,000 ounces, production and cost guidance for fosterville improved

* Initial quarterly dividend paid ($0.01 per share) aggregating $1.6 million on July 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCCNHvHVGa] Further company coverage:

