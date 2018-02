Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD REPORTS STRONG FULL-YEAR AND Q4 2017 EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20‍​

* ‍ ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN Q4 2017 OF $0.34 PER SHARE​

* ‍Q4 2017 REVENUE TOTALED $212.4 MILLION, UP 63%

* Q4 2017 PRODUCTION TOTALED 166,579 OUNCES, 56 PERCENT INCREASE FROM Q4 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23, REVENUE VIEW $211.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S