Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* ‍KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD REPORTS STRONG GROWTH IN MINERAL RESERVES AND MINERAL RESOURCES​

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD-‍CONSOLIDATED MINERAL RESERVES INCREASE 36% TO 4,640,000 OUNCES @ 11.1 GRAMS PER TONNE VERSUS 3,420,000 OUNCES @ 9.0 G/T AT DEC 31, 2016​