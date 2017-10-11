FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold says Q3 ‍gold production rose 4 pct to 139,100 ounces
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 10:29 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold says Q3 ‍gold production rose 4 pct to 139,100 ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

* Kirkland lake gold reports strong third quarter 2017 operating results

* Kirkland lake gold ltd - ‍on track to achieve improved full-year 2017 guidance of 570,000 - 590,000 ounces​

* Kirkland lake gold ltd - ‍gold production of 139,100 ounces in q3 2017, an increase of 4% from q3 2016​

* Kirkland lake gold ltd - ‍grades at fosterville doubled from q3 2016 and are expected to increase in q4 and to improve further over next year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

