BRIEF-Kirkland's to present at B. Riley Consumer Conference in New York

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kirkland’s Inc

* Kirkland’s to present at B. Riley Consumer Conference in New York, provides business update on recent hurricanes

* As of September 27, 2017, Kirkland’s estimates that lost sales from two storms were approximately $2 million

* Excluding impact from storms, comparable store sales are trending slightly positive quarter to date

* Kirkland's- 2 stores in Texas remain closed, while other affected stores in Texas and Florida are open and operating; recovery process is ongoing