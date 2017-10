Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite announces initiation of axicabtagene ciloleucel CAR-T clinical program in the European Union

* Kite Pharma Inc - additional patients are expected to be treated in multiple clinical sites across Europe in 2017

* Kite Pharma Inc - Kite has been granted access to priority medicines (PRIME) regulatory support in EU for treatment of refractory DLBCL