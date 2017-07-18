FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
BRIEF-Kitov announces results of study demonstrating NT-219 enhanced efficacy of keytruda in immune-oncology preclinical model
July 18, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Kitov announces results of study demonstrating NT-219 enhanced efficacy of keytruda in immune-oncology preclinical model

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Kitov announces results of study demonstrating NT-219 enhanced efficacy of keytruda in immune-oncology preclinical model

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings-Mice treated concomitantly with combination of keytruda and NT-219 demonstrated complete blockage of tumor progression

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - no response was observed with keytruda alone or with NT-219 alone, and tumors aggressively progressed in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

