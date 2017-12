Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kiwi Property Group Ltd:

* ‍IS OFFERING UP TO $75 MILLION OF SEVEN-YEAR FIXED-RATE SENIOR SECURED BONDS MATURING ON 19 DECEMBER 2024​

* ‍OFFER WILL OPEN WITH AN INDICATIVE MARGIN RANGE OF 1.45 PER CENT TO 1.55 PER CENT, SUBJECT TO A MINIMUM INTEREST RATE OF 4.25 PER CENT​

* ‍​ALL FIGURES IN NZ$