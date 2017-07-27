FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-KKR & co LP reports second quarter 2017 results
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-KKR & co LP reports second quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* KKR & Co LP Reports second quarter 2017 results

* KKR & co LP qtrly earnings per share $0.81

* KKR & co LP - aum was $148.5 billion as of June 30, 2017, an increase of $10.9 billion, compared to aum of $137.6 billion as of March 31, 2017

* Q2 fees and other revenue $931.8 million compared to $576.8 million

* KKR - as of june 30, 2017, assets under management and fee paying assets under management were $148 billion and $113 billion respectively, up 13% and 19% last year

* Book value was $11.0 billion as of June 30, 2017 or $13.50 per outstanding adjusted unit

* Q2 net income attributable to KKR & co LP common unitholders was $405.6 million

* KKR & Co LP - fpaum was $112.6 billion as of june 30, 2017, an increase of $5.5 billion, compared to fpaum of $107.1 billion as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.