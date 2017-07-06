FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-KKR & Co, on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings, certain units of co entered 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank
July 6, 2017 / 8:56 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-KKR & Co, on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings, certain units of co entered 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP:

* KKR & Co LP - on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings L.p, certain units of co entered a 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd

* KKR & Co LP - agreement provides for revolving borrowings of up to $750 million, expires on June 28, 2018 - sec filing

* KKR & Co LP - borrowings under agreement may only be used to facilitate settlement of debt transactions syndicated by kkr's capital markets business

* KKR & Co LP - borrowings of up to $750 million, ranks pari passu with existing $500 million credit facility provided for KKR's capital markets business Source text (bit.ly/2tNJSJ1) Further company coverage:

