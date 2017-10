Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kkr Income Opportunities Fund -

* KKR Income Opportunities Fund announces terms of rights offering

* Has approved terms of issuance of transferable rights by fund to its shareholders of record as of record date​

* ‍Proposed subscription period is currently anticipated to expire on November 17, 2017, unless extended by fund​

* Subscription price per share to be determined on expiration date,