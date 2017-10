Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* KKR invests in Shenzhen Suishou technology

* Signing of agreement under which KKR will invest in Suishou’s series C funding round to support company’s expansion across China

* KKR makes the investment from its Asian Fund III

* Further details of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)