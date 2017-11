Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd

* U.S. buyout fund KKR & Co LP has raised its offer price for unit Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc to 3,132 yen a share from 2,900 yen, its second increase, according to a statement issued by Hitachi Kokusai

* KKR also extended the deadline for the tender offer to Dec. 8

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EP1jd4

