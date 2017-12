BRIEF-Kla-Tencor Corp Says Co Entered Into A Credit Agreement

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kla-Tencor Corp:

* KLA-TENCOR CORP SAYS ON NOVEMBER 30, 2017, KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* KLA-TENCOR CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $750.0 MILLION

* KLA-TENCOR CORP - SUBJECT TO TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO $250.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE

* KLA-TENCOR CORP - PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT MAY BE USED BY COMPANY FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES OF COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* KLA-TENCOR CORP - COMPANY MAY BORROW, REPAY AND REBORROW FUNDS UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY UNTIL ITS MATURITY ON NOVEMBER 30, 2022