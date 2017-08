BRIEF-Klepierre H1 net rental income (shopping centers) rises to 527.1‍​ million euros

July 25 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE:

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME (SHOPPING CENTERS) EUR 527.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 520.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 654.5 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 647.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EPRA NAV/SHARE EUR 37.00‍​ VERSUS EUR 34.80 YEAR AGO

* H1 PROPERTY PORTFOLIO VALUATION (EXCLUDING. DUTIES) EUR 23.30 BILLION VERSUS EUR 22.62 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET CURRENT CASH FLOW/SHARE EUR ‍​1.22 VERSUS EUR 1.16 YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET CURRENT CASH-FLOW GUIDANCE RAISED TO AT LEAST EUR 2.45/SHARE FROM EUR 2.35–2.40/SHARE RANGE

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT STOOD AT EUR 9,134 MILLION, VERSUS EUR 8,613 MILLION ON DEC. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)