Nov 28 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE:

* REG-KLÉPIERRE SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 15-YEAR €500 MILLION BOND AT A 1.625% COUPON

* ‍BOND WAS PRICED AT 50 BASIS POINTS ABOVE SWAP RATE​

* ‍OVERSUBSCRIBED 2.4 TIMES​

* ‍BNP PARIBAS, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB, HSBC, ING, MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL AND NATWEST MARKET ACTED AS JOINT-BOOKRUNNERS FOR NEW ISSUE​

* ‍OFFER PERIOD FOR TENDERED BONDS IS EXPECTED TO END ON DECEMBER 6, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)