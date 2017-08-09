FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:58 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; improves 2017 outlook with increased production at lower costs

* Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04

* Klondex Mines - ‍expect to produce between 213,000 and 230,000 GEOS during 2017 at expected production cash costs/gold equivalent ounce sold of $675 to $700​

* Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍increasing FY consolidated production guidance to 213,000 - 230,000 GEOS, up slightly from 210,000 - 225,000 GEOS​

* Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍now expect our 2017 capital expenditures to be between $63 and $71 million​

* Klondex Mines - ‍lowering FY production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold outlook to $675 - $700 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.