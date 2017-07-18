FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Klondex Mines says produced 66,629 GEOs in Q2
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 9:23 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Klondex Mines says produced 66,629 GEOs in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex reports record second quarter operating results producing 66,629 GEOs, an increase of 94 pct from the first quarter

* Klondex Mines Ltd - mined a total 53,248 gold equivalent ounces in line with company expectations in quarter for Nevada and Canadian operations.

* Klondex Mines Ltd - company will begin processing Hollister ore through Midas mill in second half of year

* Klondex Mines Ltd - remains on track to meet its annual production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 gold equivalent ounces, up 36 pct from 2016

* Klondex Mines Ltd - at Fire Creek, company milled 49,060 ore tons in Q2 at an average milled head grade of 1.01 gold equivalent ounces per ton

* Klondex Mines - produced, sold qtrly total of 66,629 & 69,522 gold equivalent ounces, respectively, up 94 pct & 107 pct from Q1, for Nevada, Canadian operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

