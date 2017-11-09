BRIEF-Klondex posts Q3 loss of $0.08 per share

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex reports third quarter 2017 financial results; reiterates full-year total company production guidance of 213,000 - 230,000 geos at production cash cost of $675 - $700 per geo sold

* Qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.08‍​

* Qtrly revenues $48.9 million versus $55.6 mln‍​

* Mined a total of 54,172 gold equivalent ounces in quarter​

* Guidance for 2017 site capital expenditures unchanged with an additional $7 million - $9 million to be spent on district, near mine exploration​