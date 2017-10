Oct 30 (Reuters) - KLOVERN AB:

* KLÖVERN IN PROPERTY SWAP DEAL WITH GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP IN KISTA AND HUDDINGE

* ‍ACQUIRES SITE LEASEHOLD TO PROPERTY KNARRARNÄS 6 IN KISTA FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 108 MILLION​

* ‍SELLS PROPERTY BRYNJAN 5 IN HUDDINGE FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 37 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)