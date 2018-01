Jan 30 (Reuters) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc :

* . ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.50‍​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1.36 BILLION VERSUS $289.1 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP: ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE‍​ $0.52

* KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION - Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE $364.2 MILLION INCOME TAX BENEFIT REPRESENTING MANAGEMENT‘S ESTIMATE OF NET IMPACT OF TAX LAW

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $1.37 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF $525 MILLION - $575 MILLION IN 2018‍​