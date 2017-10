Oct 10 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc

* Knight Therapeutics - ‍pursuant to early warning requirements of national instrument 62-103, co announced increase in ownership of Crescita Therapeutics

* Knight Therapeutics Inc - ‍now owns aggregate of 2.08 million common shares of crescita representing about 14.9 pct of outstanding common shares of Crescita​