Feb 15 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc:

* KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS AND SIFI S.P.A. ANNOUNCE FILING OF NEW DRUG SUBMISSION FOR NETILDEX IN CANADA

* KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍KNIGHT'S NEW DRUG SUBMISSION FOR NETILDEX HAS BEEN ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY HEALTH CANADA​