BRIEF-Knoll Plans To Acquire Muuto For About $300 Mln In Cash

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Knoll Inc:

* KNOLL ANNOUNCES PLAN TO ACQUIRE MUUTO; MUUTO‘S FAST-GROWING AFFORDABLE LUXURY BRAND PERFECT COMPLEMENT TO KNOLL‘S TIMELESS DESIGN PORTFOLIO

* KNOLL INC - ACQUISITION OF MUUTO FOR APPROXIMATELY $300.0 MILLION IN CASH

* KNOLL INC -DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018

* KNOLL INC - EPS ACCRETION FROM DEAL IS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE TOWARDS $0.30 BY 2021

* KNOLL INC - INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY