Sept 19 (Reuters) - KNORR BREMSE AG:

* ‍WITHDRAWS ITS OFFER FOR HALDEX AND TERMINATES MERGER CLEARANCE PROCESS​

* SHARES THAT HAVE BEEN TENDERED IN OFFER WILL HENCE NOT BE ACQUIRED BY KNORR-BREMSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)