BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse withdraws offer for Haldex
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 19, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse withdraws offer for Haldex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse AG

* Knorr-Bremse withdraws its offer for Haldex and terminates merger clearance process

* Says has made this decision based on a careful assessment of all options and under consideration of interests of all stakeholders

* Says without cooperation and support of Haldex, merger clearance cannot be obtained

* Says with respect to our shareholding in Haldex we will act as a responsible shareholder and use all our options now at hand in best interest of company and Knorr-Bremse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

