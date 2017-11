Nov 3 (Reuters) - Knot Offshore Partners Lp:

* Total revenues were $58.2 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2017 versus $54.4 million for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $21.1 million compared to $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2017‍​

* Sees Q4 ‍earnings affected by planned drydocking,repair of Carmen Knutsen, which is expected to be offhire until mid-Dec