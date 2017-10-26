FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Knowles signs definitive agreement to divest timing device business
October 26, 2017 / 9:48 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Knowles signs definitive agreement to divest timing device business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Knowles Corp

* Knowles signs definitive agreement to divest timing device business

* Knowles Corp - ‍company enters into definitive agreement to sell timing device business for $130 million​

* Knowles Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive to earnings and to close in current quarter​

* Knowles - agreement to sell timing device (oscillator) business, part of precision devices segment, to Microsemi Corporation​

* Knowles Corp - ‍depending on timing of close of this transaction, company may update its Q4 2017 guidance it provided on October 25, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

