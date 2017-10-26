BRIEF-KNT-CT Holdings to set up new units to take over travel related business from units

Oct 26 (Reuters) - KNT-CT Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up three new units in Tokyo to take over travel related business from two other wholly owned units, with effective date on April 1, 2018

* Says it plans to take over creditor’s rights and debts of the two wholly owned units, with effective date on April 1, 2018

* Says a Tokyo-based unit will merge with unit CT and the Tokyo-based unit will be dissolved after merger on April 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AkdTYi; goo.gl/8baiGw; goo.gl/8kwdTQ

