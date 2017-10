Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd CEO Hiroya Kawasaki:

* not expecting more cases of JIS breach, but can’t completely deny possibility

* 26 customers out of 88 customers with unconfirmed safety impact are overseas companies

* scope of wrongdoing found is far beyond what I imagined at beginning of probe

* will consider how to take responsibility after conducting safety checks and taking measures